Even in Nevada there are places you can’t go topless, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 3:35 p.m., Troy Strand, Senior, 58, was arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop at 5th Street and Stewart. A search of the vehicle found heroin and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of both as well as the warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $6,500.

At 6:01 p.m., a 39-year-old was charged with filing a false police report for accusing his girlfriend of kidnapping his daughter. According to the arrest report, he made a similar claim two years ago. His bail was set at $500.

SATURDAY

At 12:33 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop on Carson Street for speeding. She was also charged with having an open container in the vehicle. Bail was set at $1,330.

At 10:02 a.m., Tyler Charles, 27, was arrested on drug charges after deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. While deputies were removing a knife from his person, they found a syringe loaded with what they described as liquid heroin. They also found a prescription bottle containing pills. He was charged with possession of heroin, paraphernalia and prescription drugs. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 2:22 p.m., a 21-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop on Pine Lane for no license plate on his truck. He was charged with driving without a valid license and a warrant charging violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,100.

At 4:17 p.m., a 50-year-old deli clerk was arrested on North Carson Street after allegedly pushing an Uber driver to the ground, causing injury. He was charged with battery. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 5:56 P.M., Christopher Butts, 27, was arrested after deputies were tipped that he was in the area of Highway 50 and Lompa on a warrant charging violation of parole conditions. He was held without bail.

SUNDAY

At 12:43 p.m., three women were arrested after making a protest against the dairy industry at the Bernie Sanders rally by getting on stage topless. According to the arrest report, the women aged 19, 27 and 48 were all topless and one of them took the microphone and began to talk to the crowd of several hundred until deputies escorted her off the stage. One witness said Sanders and his staff did not seem overly upset by the incident. They were all charged with indecent exposure. Bail was set at $2,500 apiece.