Expired plates lead to drug arrest, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 2:14 a.m., Melissa Ann Carnahan, 39, and Paul Carnahan, 42, were jailed after the vehicle they were in was stopped for expired license plates on North Carson Street. She was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of control substance after the deputy spotted a baggie containing what appeared to be meth in the console. He was jailed on a parole and probation hold with no bail. Her bail was set at $2,500.

TUESDAY

• At 8:45 a.m., Mario Centolella, 38, was jailed on suspicion of felony burglary and obtaining money under false pretenses as well as a misdemeanor contempt of court. Total bail was set at $60,000.

• At 2:15 p.m., a 47-year-old Gardnerville carpenter was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of violation of conditions of his suspended sentence. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 2:15 p.m., a 23-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of warrants on contempt of court and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Total bail is $750.

• At 3:45 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st after deputies responded to an address on Desatoya. She's accused of punching her cousin in the face. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 10:23 p.m., a 24-year-old landscaper was arrested on a Reno Justice Court warrant after deputies responded to the America's Best Value Inn on south Carson Street for a 911-call hang-up. His bail is $726.

• At 11:55 p.m., a 35-year-old Minden woman was arrested outside Woody's Casino on North Carson Street on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in a traffic case. Bail was set at $445.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:18 a.m., Dale Trembath, 57, was arrested after deputies spotted his car parked in Ambrose Park off Deer Run Road. He was arrested on suspicion of felony as a sex offender who failed to do his annual check in with Arizona authorities. He also was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct for camping in a city park and contempt of court on a warrant issued by Carson Justice Court for failing to provide proof of community service. Total bail was set at $11,300.