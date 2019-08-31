Fallon doctor and nurse charged with writing illegal opioid prescriptions

A Fallon doctor and Sparks nurse have been accused in a 15-count indictment of violating the law by prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose.

Dr. Gary Ridenour, 71, and Derek Braddix, 36, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and maintaining a drug-involved premises. In addition, Ridenour was charged with six counts of distributing hydrocodone, Tylenol with codeine and alprazolam.

Braddix was further charged with four counts of distributing hydrocodone and three of distributing Alprazolam.

Ridenour was also charged with unlawful possession of three rifles and a pistol since he has a prior felony conviction in Nevada.