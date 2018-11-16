Felony drug arrest at hardware store, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
November 16, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
• At 3:30 p.m., Brett Seslar, 18, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and furnishing dangerous drugs to a minor. The arrest occurred after deputies were called to Home Depot on a report of subjects using drugs. He's accused of providing drugs to an underage female behind the store. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating pre-trial conditions. Bail was set at $22,500. The female was turned over to juvenile officials.