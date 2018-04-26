Felony trafficking suspect held, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:08 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order after deputies responded to reports of threatening emails near the 500 block of Stewart Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 4:34 p.m., a 46-year-old Moundhouse woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Street Burlington Coat Factory. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 8:34 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, resisting and a failure to appear warrant after deputies responded to reports of a couple fighting near the 600 block of Saliman Road. Bail was set at $4,979.

THURSDAY

At 12:22 a.m., Lynsey Fecteau, 26, of Gardnerville, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over an ounce and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign near William Street and Gold Dust Way. At the same incident, Zachary Yarbrough, 26, of Wellington, was also arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and failure to stop behind a stop line. During the stop, deputies located 7 grams of cocaine, prescription pills and three ounces of marijuana. Bail for Yarbrough was set at $2,500 and bail for Fecteau was set at $22,500.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.