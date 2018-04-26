Felony trafficking suspect held, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
April 26, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 1:08 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order after deputies responded to reports of threatening emails near the 500 block of Stewart Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 4:34 p.m., a 46-year-old Moundhouse woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Street Burlington Coat Factory. Bail was set at $4,000.
At 8:34 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, resisting and a failure to appear warrant after deputies responded to reports of a couple fighting near the 600 block of Saliman Road. Bail was set at $4,979.
THURSDAY
At 12:22 a.m., Lynsey Fecteau, 26, of Gardnerville, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over an ounce and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign near William Street and Gold Dust Way. At the same incident, Zachary Yarbrough, 26, of Wellington, was also arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and failure to stop behind a stop line. During the stop, deputies located 7 grams of cocaine, prescription pills and three ounces of marijuana. Bail for Yarbrough was set at $2,500 and bail for Fecteau was set at $22,500.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
