Fernley man found guilty of child molestation

YERINGTON — A jury returned a 10-count guilty verdict against Ronald T.J. Engle, 57, of Fernley, of child molestation on Wednesday.

Engle was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child under the age of 14, two counts of lewdness with a minor, one count of unlawful use of a minor in production of pornography or subject of sexual portrayal in performance and one count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16.

The jury found Engle innocent of attempted murder.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye announced the guilty verdict in Fernley Child Molestation case.

Engle was convicted of molesting a child in Fernley over the course of two years and having a video on his cellular phone depicting child pornography. Engle was arrested after an investigation led by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Detective Division along with the Fernley Patrol Division.

The Third Judicial District Court will sentence Engle on July 23. Engle faces life in prison with parole eligibility after 35 years on each of the four sexual assault charges; 2 to 20 years in prison on each of the two attempted sexual assault charges; life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years on each of the two lewdness with a child under 14 charges; life in prison with parole after 10 years on the unlawful use of a minor in production of pornography charge, and one to six years in prison on the possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of child under 16 charge.