Fernley woman among 85 busted in federal drug case

A Fernley woman is among 85 people arrested in a huge federal Drug Enforcement Administration case.

Rhiannon Hiller was taken into custody on a warrant issued by a federal court in San Diego charging conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

As a result of the nine-month investigation, federal officials say they seized about 175 pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl along with $50,000 in cash, multiple firearms and a Cadillac Escalade.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshal’s office in Nevada said the drug ring is tied to the Sinaloa Cartel. He said Hiller has an extensive criminal history including robbery, carjacking and possession of controlled substances.

She will be transported to Southern California to face the charges.