Firefighter held on $6,000 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• A 54-year-old firefighter was jailed on warrants on suspicion of failure to provide and maintain a current address. Total bail was set at $6,000.

• At 1 p.m., a 63-year-old Carson man was jailed on suspicion he failed to comply with suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 2:30 p.m., a 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery for allegedly punching his son in the face. He was also arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd/alcohol after he returned to the area where deputies were taking a report on a motorcycle and then left. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI about 15 minutes later at his home. Total bail in the case was set at $5,500.

WEDNESDAY

• At 1:50 a.m., a 39-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to the area of 5th and Stewart streets on a report of a man passed out on the sidewalk. He was held in lieu of $150 bail.