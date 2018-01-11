Five felony charges and more for Carson man, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 11, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 1:24 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Sophia Streets. Bail was set at $800.
At 10:36 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two warrants after deputies responded to reports of a man lying in a parking lot near the 1400 block of Rand Ave. Bail was set at $6,000.
WEDNESDAY
At 2:50 p.m., Phillip Turner, 37, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, felony ex-felon in possession of a firearm, felony probation violation, felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the 4600 block of Center Drive. Turner attempted to flee from deputies but was apprehended within minutes after a struggle with deputies. Bail was set at $72,500.
At 3 p.m., Scott Crum, 49, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary after deputies responded to reports of someone breaking into a church near the 200 block of Jeanell Drive. Bail was set at $20,000.
At 5:06 p.m., Victor Pacheco-DeDois, 29, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver's license, no insurance and suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and Highway 50. Bail was set at $4,250.
At 9:27 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic battery near the 900 block of Kennedy Drive. Bail was set at $6,000.
THURSDAY
At 4:36 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting after deputies responded to a possible domestic dispute near the 1000 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $300.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
