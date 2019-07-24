Forged $100 bills found on woman at jail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 2:37 a.m., Salud Garcia, 28, was charged with possession of a half dozen forged $100 bills discovered by jail staff when she was booked on other charges. The arrest report states that all the bills had the same serial number. She was already facing charges involving a Reno Justice Court warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her total bail was set at $51,000.

At 12:46 p.m., Mary Dimarzo, 53, was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after a drug dog alerted to her vehicle during a traffic stop on South Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 6:46 p.m., a 24-year-old casino worker was arrested at Pick & Pull on two outstanding warrants, one from Carson Justice Court and the other from Douglas County. Bail was set at $390.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:34 a.m., a 27-year-old cook was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Lompa and Highway 50 for speeding. Bail was set at $1,045. His intoxicated passenger was picked up by a sober driver.