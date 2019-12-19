Former Carson City business man arrested in Arizona

The U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive Task Force has arrested the owner of the now-closed Tahoe Brewery Company in connection with a felony theft case.

Michael Candelario is in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Carson City.

He is accused in a case where a military veteran allegedly lost $45,000 and had to cash out his retirement to cover the loss. The Carson Sheriff’s Department asked for federal assistance in capturing Candelario. According to the U.S. Marshal’s office release, he is allegedly involved in fraudulent activities across the nation, accused of setting up fake companies taking money from hospitals in several states.

Candelario was the owner of the Tahoe Brewery Company which closed in January 2016.