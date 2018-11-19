Fraud suspect leaves children and escapes, sheriff’s office says
November 19, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division is asking the public's assistance in locating a check fraud suspect.
On Thursday, Nov. 15, detectives were investigating check fraud on the 2700 block of Menlo Drive in Carson City. Suspect Debra Tridigo-Mendes jumped out of an apartment bedroom window and ran away, leaving her two children, ages 8 and 5, without proper supervision. The children were released to the state of Nevada Child and Family Services.
Tridigo-Mendes has two warrants from Carson City Justice Court for contempt of court.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.
