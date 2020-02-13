Fraud suspect sought by Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for information in a fraudulent use of a credit card.

In the later months of 2019 a male subject opened several credit cards and made fraudulent purchases in Reno and Carson City on a Carson City resident’s bank account.

Investigators obtained video surveillance showing the male open a credit card account fraudulently at the Home Depot in Reno. The male was wearing a black shirt with gray pants with a gold chain. The male has a tattoo on his neck along with several tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Deputy Sam Torres 775-283-7857, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900

The case number is 2019-8044.