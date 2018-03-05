Gardnerville man faces 6 felony counts in Carson Lanes burglary

Lee Michael Lawson, 25, of Gardnerville was arrested February 26 on a list of six felony counts and one misdemeanor involving an alleged burglary at Carson Lanes on Snyder.

Carson Lanes staff reported surveillance video showed the suspect hiding inside the business at closing time on February 24. He's accused of taking corporate credit cards, black check stock and a laptop as well as the keys to the building.

Lawson is accused of using those cards to make withdrawals from ATMs at Gold Dust West.

According to the arrest report, he used the keys taken from Carson Lanes to enter the building the next day and take more items including cash from a register in the business.

He faces three counts of burglary at Carson Lanes, Casino Fandango and Gold Dust West, three counts of using a credit card without consent at Fandango and Gold Dust West — all felonies. He was also charged with possession of stolen property — the missing laptop. Total bail in the case was set at $98,500.