Gardnerville man held on controlled substance, fleeing charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 10:34 a.m., Andrey Griffiths, 20, of Gardnerville, was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanor counts of sales of an imitation controlled substance and one felony count of sales of a controlled substance. The arrest report says he was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing for attempting to flee the deputy at the apartment where he was found in the 5400 block of South Carson Street. Total bail was set at $11,300.

• At 2:45 p.m., a 24-year-old Dayton man was arrested on failure to appear warrants issued in Reno and Dayton following a stop at College Parkway and Retail Drive. Total bail was set at $2,355.

• At 1:20 p.m., a 39-year-old Incline Village man was returned to the Carson City Jail after his arrest in Reno on a year-old warrant for contempt of court. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

• At 12:57 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was arrested at Carson Tahoe Hospital on suspicion of domestic battery 2nd offense. The complaint was filed by her boyfriend. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 1:17 a.m., a 50-year-old software engineer was arrested on I-580 at the Koontz overpass after he was stopped allegedly for driving 85 mph in a 65 mph zone. The arrest report says he failed the field sobriety test. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 8:19 a.m., a Reno 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense after deputies responded to a report of someone driving recklessly in the Gold Dust West parking lot. She was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $1,500.

• At 4 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson man was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in court. He was also held without bail on an immigration service hold.

• At 4:25 p.m., Dennis James Williams, 62, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession after security at the Carson Nugget found a plastic vial containing a crystalline substance tentatively identified as meth. He was located in the Sportsbook and arrested on suspicion of felony possession as well as failure to appear on a traffic warrant. Total bail was set at $2,700.

• At 7:03 p.m., a 63-year-old self employed man was arrested on suspicion of violating the no alcohol provision of his suspended sentence. He was arrested at a residence on Silver Lane and ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

SUNDAY

• At 3:08 a.m., a 63-year-old transient was jailed for civil protective custody after he was turned over to deputies by Carson Tahoe Hospital staff. He was ordered held until sober.

• At 8:31 a.m., a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three misdemeanors after he was stopped for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle on William Street at Saliman Road. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked license and violating bail conditions by driving within the revocation period. Total bail was set at $4,100.

• At 11:03 a.m., a 61-year-old man was taken into custody after Carson Tahoe Hospital officials advised he was intoxicated and in need of civil protective custody. He was ordered held until sober.

• At 7:09 p.m., a 58-year-old man was jailed after Lyon County deputies brought him to the jail on a warrant on suspicion of failure to report for monthly probation review. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

• At 3:30 p.m., Dylan Pettigrew, 42, was arrested at the jail for attempting to use a fictitious name to avoid arrest and as a fugitive from justice, both felonies. He was ordered held without bail as a fugitive from justice in South Lake Tahoe.

• At 12:28 a.m., a 38-year-old Carson man was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after a deputy stopped his vehicle at North Saliman and Seely Loop for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was ordered held in lieu of $215 bail.