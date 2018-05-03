Gardnerville woman held on grand larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 3, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 12:47 a.m., Michael Ferguson, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance warrant after deputies responded to reports of a couple arguing near Stewart and 3rd streets. Bail was set at $5,000.
At 7:18 a.m., a 20-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1600 block of Medical Parkway. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 11:49 p.m., Shannon Crawford, 34, of Gardnerville, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking more then $700 worth of items from the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $25,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.