Grant to train Nevada officers to handle DUI cases

The Nevada Attorney General's Office has received an $80,000 grant to provide training for law enforcement agencies in handling DUI cases.

The grant was awarded by the state's Office of Traffic Safety.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said it will provide "intense and specialized DUI training" on issues that determine whether a DUI case can successfully move through the judicial system. He said his office will continue to support the Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor to provide assistance to law enforcement on both alcohol and drug DUI cases.

That prosecutor was hired two years ago and has trained more than 130 law enforcement officers and more than 100 prosecutors in handling impaired driving cases. The goal, he said, is to transition that position into a more permanent role within the Washoe County DA's office.