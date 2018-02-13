‘Growling’ man arrested, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 8 a.m., a 39-year-old transient was taken into custody at Cactus Jack's in downtown Carson after managers reported she went to the casino four times and refused to leave when told to. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and held in lieu of $150 bail.

• At 2:50 p.m., a 25-year-old transient was returned to Carson City from Tonopah and jailed on suspicion of a warrant charging contempt for failure to appear. His bail was set at $3,000.

• At 9:46 p.m., Justin Marsola, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon. He's accused of attacking his girlfriend's father who the woman asked to make him leave her residence on Roop Street. The victim suffered lacerations to his forehead among other injuries, reportedly caused by a knife. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating conditions of his probation by drinking alcohol and held in lieu of a total $33,000 bail.

• At 11:10 p.m., Joshua Lee, 42, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after tenants of an apartment complex on Lompa reported a man lying in the bushes and "growling at people." After dispatch advised Lee was on alternative sentencing for a drug charge, a search revealed a substance presumably heroin in his pocket. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating alternative sentencing conditions and for failing to register as an ex-felon. Total bail was set at $5,650.

Recommended Stories For You

TUESDAY

• At 1:02 a.m., Kyle Hewit, 28, was arrested on suspicion of a felony he failed to do his annual verification as a sex offender. He was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched to 20 College Parkway on a report of a suspicious vehicle. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

• At 4:15 a.m., a 61-year-old transient was arrested at Carson Tahoe Hospital after he was taken there for alcohol abuse treatment. He was booked on a Civil Protective custody hold until he was sober enough to be released.

• At 12:26 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement after the manager of the Maverik on Highway 50 East accused the woman, one of the clerks, of taking $420 from the store. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the misdemeanor charge.