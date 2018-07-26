Help sought in purse theft

MINDEN — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft of a purse.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, a customer of Raley's Grocery Store located at 1363 Hwy 395 in Gardnerville accidently left her purse inside a cart at cart storage inside the store. Within an hour the customer remembered where the purse was left, returned to the store and the purse was missing.

Video surveillance was reviewed and it showed the customer returning the cart, and leaving her purse in it. A minute later a female was seen taking the cart with the customer's purse inside, manipulating the cart and then leaves the camera's view.

At 11 a.m. Sunday the customer's purse was recovered at Lampe Park with most of its contents. There was $228 in cash missing from the purse.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Your identity isn't needed and you'll remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Sgt. Hubkey (775)782-9905.