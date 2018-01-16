High court rejects Mack appeal
January 16, 2018
The Nevada Supreme Court has rejected Darren Mack's latest appeal of his murder and attempted murder convictions.
Mack was sentenced to life in prison for the 2006 murder of his estranged wife Charla and the attempted murder of Washoe District Judge Chuck Weller.
He argued his counsel shouldn't have entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity against his will and because he shouldn't have committed to an insanity defense without a full investigation.
But the high court panel of Justices Michael Cherry, Ron Parraguirre and Lidia Stiglich pointed out because he pleaded guilty, he's limited to claims the plea was involuntary or unknowingly entered without the assistance of counsel.
They also pointed out all but one of his claims were fully argued during his attempt to withdraw his guilty plea.
He must serve a minimum of 36 years before he's eligible for parole.
