Hit and run suspect sought by Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a hit and run incident.

On Thursday, Dec. 5 at approximately 8:40 a.m., a Carson City resident was driving north on Airport Road near Carmine Street when her white van was sideswiped by a black, 99-06 model Chevy Silverado crew cab, according to a news release from CCSO.

The Chevy approached the white van from the rear at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass on the left. As the Chevy passed, it collided with the van, causing damage. The Chevy fled the scene and was last seen traveling east on College Parkway near Highway 50 East.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Deputy Christopher Arrison at 775-887-2020, extension 45709