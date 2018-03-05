Holy 20 winks Batman: Violation involves sleeping under Batmobile says, Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 1:35 a.m., a 24-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of with driving without a valid license after approached by a deputy in the Smith's parking lot. He was also ordered held on four separate contempt of court warrants, one from Wadsworth justice court and three form Sparks municipal court. Total bail was set at $2,849.

At 8:30 a.m., Lee Aaron Vaivai, 25, of Carson City was arrested at an apartment in the 400 block of West Winnie Lane on suspicion of domestic battery-first. Deputies were sent to the residence after the dispatcher heard a struggle in the background and the phone was disconnected. The arresting deputy reported the victim had redness on her face and a bloody nose when he arrived. She also had bruising on her leg where she was reportedly kicked after being thrown to the floor. The deputy was called back to the apartment later after a call from the victim's sister and found the suspect in a bedroom. He was also arrested on suspicion of attempting to prevent someone from reporting a crime, a felony.

At 1:10 p.m., Eric Anthony Weber, 46, was arrested at the Carson City Jail on a warrant form Pershing County on suspicion of felony failure to appear at drug court. He was ordered held without bail.

At 3:36 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-first after deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of Pullman Drive. The arrest report states when his mother refused to let him in the house, he got mad and punched out a glass window, causing her to suffer cuts from flying glass. He was also arrested on suspicion of destruction of property and held in lieu of $5,500 bail.

At 5:23 p.m., a 52-year-old man was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after his vehicle was stopped for towing a trailer with an expired registration. Bail was set at $215.

At 11:19 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson man was booked on a series of misdemeanor counts after he and his girlfriend had a fight with her mother and caused extensive damage to her residence and its furniture. On the way out, he's accused of pointing an airsoft pistol at the woman. In addition to drawing a weapon in a threatening manner, he was arrested on suspicion of destruction of property, driving without lights, an unregistered vehicle, not license in possession, no car insurance and battery. The girl, who's under age 18, was turned over to juvenile authorities on similar charges. His bail was set at $4,660.

At 11:36 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson concrete worker was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-first after his a woman called dispatch to report he had assaulted her and left the scene of their Carson Street residence. He was spotted at 10th and Curry and stopped by deputies who said he failed field sobriety tests when they arrived at the jail. He was also arrested on suspicion of DUI-first and held in lieu of a total $4,000 bail.

FRIDAY

At 9:15 a.m., a Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second and destruction of property after an argument with her mother in the 1500 block of Gregg Street. The arrest report says her mother suffered a bruise on her face and several items in the residence were broken including a bedroom window. She was also arrested on suspicion of DUI-first after the mother told the arresting officer the fight started over trying to take the daughter's keys because she had been drinking. Total bail in the case was set at $9,000.

At 9:48 a.m., a 37-year-old Carson man was arrested at an address in the 1200 block of Palo Verde Dr. on suspicion of felony probation violation and a contempt of court warrant. He was held without bail.

At 2:12 p.m., a 37-year-old man was arrested after an accident at College Parkway and the I-580 freeway. According to witness statements, the Honda he was driving accelerated and hit the rear of one vehicle before rolling over onto its roof. He and woman passenger were apparently uninjured but the arrest report says he appeared under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1srt, failure to use due care, driving without a valid license, violating bail conditions, open contained in the vehicle and no proof of insurance. Total bail was set at $4,875.

At 7:15 p.m., a 39-year-old Franktown Road resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI-2nd after deputies responded to Walmart on a report of an intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the diver almost fell getting out of his truck. He was stopped in the store parking lot and arrested on the DUI plus violating a suspended sentence and driving on a revoked license. Total bail was set at $4,000.

At 7:51 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson resident was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st after deputies were called to Menlo Court. He told officers he was arguing with his sister because she wasn't helping to care for their sick father and had struck her with an open hand several times when she came toward him aggressively. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:01 p.m., a 70-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-1st after a crash at Lompa Lane and Fairview Drive. He was also arrested on suspicion of speeding too fast for conditions which were snowy that night. Bail was set at $1,100.

SATURDAY

At 12:15 a.m., a 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violating alternative sentencing conditions after he was reported sleeping in the Nugget Casino underneath the Batmobile show car. He was on alternative sentencing with a no alcohol requirement. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:55 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI-first after a traffic stop on Tiger Drive. Deputies were alerted by motorists who said the woman was driving erratically and honking the SUV's horn. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

SUNDAY

At 2:30 a.m., deputies using a sealed search warrant entered a residence in the 3300 block of Kathleen Drive obtained after Diego Daniel Escobedo, 29, was arrested in the area of College Parkway and Retail Drive. The Kathleen Drive residence belongs to Escobedo, according to the arrest report. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Xanex and cocaine as well as gross misdemeanor possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession with intent to sell as well as possession of a stolen shotgun and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon. Finally, he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor personal marijuana cultivation in violation of state law since he lives within 25 miles of a dispensary. All the other counts are felonies and total bail is $82,000 in the case.

At 7:03 a.m., a 36-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st/drugs after other motorists reported him driving in the area of College and Nye with the door open and his foot out of the vehicle while typing on a laptop. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the area of Second and Harbin. The arrest report says the vehicle door was still open and the driver used his foot to hold it open as he approached. According to the arrest report the deputy asked him how much marijuana he had used and the defendant said, "not enough."

In addition to DUI, he was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, driving on a suspended registration, no valid license and using the laptop while driving. Total bail was set at $1,700.

At 10:51 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson woman was arrested on three NHP warrants at her residence on West Hampton Drive. The warrants are for suspicion of DUI 1st, failure to use due care and open container. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 6:32 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant after deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in a building in the 800 block of South Carson Street. When deputies arrived, dispatch reported the Lyon County warrant. Bail was set at $415.

MONDAY

At 1:45 a.m., a 21—year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd after deputies responded to a report of a fight on Hackamore Way. As they arrived, they saw a Camero pulling away. When they stopped the vehicle, the arrest report says the driver was intoxicated. Bail was set at $2,500. At the same scene, a second man, 18, was booked on suspicion of criminal contempt after dispatch advised he was on alternative sentencing with a no alcohol clause.

He was held in lieu of $500 bail.