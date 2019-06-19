Hospital patient arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10:36 a.m., a 35-year-old was arrested at Carson Tahoe Hospital after security reported him acting erratically, spitting at employees and destroying property in the hospital. He was in the hospital on a mental health hold for similar conduct the day before. He was arrested on suspicion of assault, threats, destruction of property and as an ex-felon failing to register. Bail was set at $3,650.

At 8:56 p.m., a 34-year-old was arrested after a citizen reported seeing a man and woman in an altercation in a vehicle in the parking lot of Francisco’s Mexican Restaurant. They were gone when deputies arrived but the female victim went to the sheriff’s front desk to report the incident. She said the argument was over her boyfriend using meth and showed deputies a badly bruised hand suffered when he grabbed her hand on the steering wheel to try to take control of the car. He was found at the Carson Mall and arrested on suspicion of domestic battery second offense. Bail was set at $5,000.