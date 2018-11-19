Husband held for strangulation, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 9:02 a.m., a 25-year-old warehouse worker was jailed following a hit-and-run accident in a parking lot on South Carson Street. The victim's vehicle was damaged in the front end and he provided deputies with the suspect vehicle's license plate. The vehicle was located at an apartment complex on College Parkway and the suspect in one of the apartments. Dispatch reported there were two warrants for his arrest on suspicion he violated suspended sentence conditions. He was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, no valid drivers license, suspended registration and no proof of insurance. Total bail was set at $7,750.

• At 3:30 p.m., Tony Sedano, a 39-year-old transient, was arrested after witnesses told dispatch there was a man smoking crack in a vehicle on South Carson Street. The vehicle contained a pipe the arrest report says is used to smoke meth and, on his person, two small baggies. He was arrested on suspicion of possession after a field test revealed the presence of meth and held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

• At 8:14 p.m., James Woods, 54, was arrested at a residence on Condor Circle on a felony warrant on suspicion of possession of a credit card without the cardholder's permission. Bail was set at $5,000.

SATURDAY

• At 3:18 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI alcohol, 1st offense after deputies responded to West King and Nevada streets on a report of a non-injury vehicle crash. Bail was set at $1,000.

SUNDAY

• At 9:29 a.m, Alyssa Fortune, 29, was arrested on multiple counts after deputies were called to Woodside and Sharon on a report of a vehicle parked partially blocking a driveway with a woman asleep inside. Dispatch reported there was a warrant for her arrest. The arrest report says she appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A search of the vehicle and her purse revealed several prescription pills and what could be LSD as well as two meth pipes and several credit cards belonging to other people. In addition, she had a firearm in the vehicle. In addition to the traffic warrant, she was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, possession of credit cards without the owner's permission and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. Total bail was set at $46,905.

• At 11:30 a.m., Joey Bennett, 37, was arrested after his wife went to the sheriff's office to report he had battered and choked her during an argument. The arrest report says she had red marks on both sides of her neck, a bump on her head and red marks on her right eye. He was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery by strangulation and held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

• At 3:45 p.m., David Shannon Jones, 53, was arrested after deputies responded to the Metro PSC on Carson Street for a report of an attempted robbery. He was also arrested on suspicion of stealing from Woody's Casino. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted robbery and destruction of property. In addition, P&P placed a hold on him. Total bail was set at $40,500.