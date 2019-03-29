ID sought for Carson City credit card fraud suspect

The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying a credit card fraud suspect.

On Thursday at about 5 a.m., an unidentified white male adult used a stolen credit card at Walmart and Quick Stop in Carson City. The suspect is approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He has brown hair with a Mohawk-style haircut and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, dark color jacket, blue jeans and light blue color shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.