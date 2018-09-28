Ignition interlock device law in effect Monday

SB259, the law requiring those who have been arrested for DUI to install an ignition interlock device will go into effect on Monday.

Those who have been arrested for DUI must install the device to maintain their driving privileges.

The Office of Traffic Safety, the Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will provide additional information and be available for comment at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the NHP Northern Command Office, 357 Hammill Lane, Reno.