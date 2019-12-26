Information sought in grand larceny at Gold Dust West in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for information in a grand larceny that occurred at the Gold Dust West Casino in Carson City.

On Dec. 17, at approximately 4 a.m. a male subject stole approximately $2,000 from the Gold Dust West Casino.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from the casino that showed a white male with a goatee wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a camo hat. The male stole money from the cashier cage and left the casino immediately after.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Deputy Sam Torres (775) 391-6205, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900. Case # 2019-8463