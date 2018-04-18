Inmate killed at Ely prison

Prison officials are investigating the stabbing death of an inmate at the Ely State Prison.

Sergio Chan, 32, was talking on the telephone when he was attacked by two inmates and, according to prison officials, stabbed multiple times. He died at the hospital.

Prison officials say they have identified two suspects in the case but didn't release their names at this point.

Chan was serving a life sentence for kidnapping, sexual assault, two counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit a violent crime and four counts of using a deadly weapon.

He had been in the Nevada prison system since 2003 when he was 17 years old.