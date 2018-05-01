Update: Inmate back in custody

An inmate who went missing from the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City early Tuesday morning was back in custody by Tuesday afternoon.

Inmate Billy Joe Williamson II, a minimum security inmate, was located by the Nevada Department of Corrections Inspector General's Investigators on foot at about noon near Highway 50 heading toward Lake Tahoe. He was taken into custody without incident and was returned to Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported at about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning Williamson was discovered missing from his bunk at the Stewart Conservation Camp. He was last seen sleeping on his bunk at the camp around midnight. Williamson arrived at NDOC from Washoe County May 19, 2017. Williamson was serving 12 to 30 months for Attempted Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.