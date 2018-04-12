Inmate set for release re-arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 10:05 a.m., Kristina Schneider, 45, was turned over to the Carson jail by the Department of Corrections on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in court. Her bail was set at $25,000 and she was released back into the custody of the Department of Corrections.

• At 6:45 p.m., Nathan Marshall was arrested on two warrants issued in Alameda County, California on suspicion of fugitive from justice and sex offense. The warrants were discovered in a background check prior to releasing Marshall, 37, from custody at the Carson City Jail. One warrant carries a $140,000 bail. The other has a no bail condition.

• At 8:35 p.m., Randall Selby, 39, of Fernley was transported from the Lyon County Jail back to Carson City on warrants on suspicion of seven offenses including felony grand theft auto. The other offenses on the list are conspiracy to commit petit theft, petit theft, possession of stolen property, theft and two counts of violating suspended sentence conditions. Total bail in the case is $26,500.