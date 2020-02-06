Juveniles arrested on suspicion of selling marijuana to minors

The Carson City Special Enforcement Team (SET) in conjunction with a Carson City School Resource Officer (SRO) made two arrests on Feb. 5 involving two 16-year-old juveniles.

The Special Enforcement Team was contacted by one of the School Resource Officers about a tip they received from a concerned parent.

The parent reported that there were males selling marijuana to children at a local middle school.

After conducting an investigation, a search warrant of the suspect’s house was conducted, and items were located that are consistent with selling marijuana.

A 16-year-old male and female were arrested and booked on possession of a controlled substance, furnishing narcotics to a minor, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act and possession of paraphernalia.

If you suspect any illegal drug sales or furnishing marijuana to minors, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team (SET) drug hotline at 775-283-7871 or Special Enforcment Team Sgt. Gonzales 283-7888/ dgonzales@carson.org.