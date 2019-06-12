Lane violation nets $1,065 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 3:20 p.m., a 29-year-old carpenter was arrested after a traffic stop at Fairview and 5th Streets. He was arrested on suspicion of having an obstructed rear license plate, a phony registration, no drivers license, no proof of insurance and a traffic warrant for failing to appear. Bail was set at $1,515.

At 7:11 p.m., a 49-year-old woman was arrested after a traffic stop at William and Saliman for a lane violation. Her bail was set at $1,065.

At 8:26 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was arrested at an apartment complex on College Parkway after deputies responded to a report of a woman yelling obscenities at other residents. She was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace. Bail was set at $100.