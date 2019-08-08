Laundry list of drug charges on Carson City Sheriff’s Office report

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 3 p.m., Dominic Bertone, 51, was booked on a warrant charging fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of possession a credit card without permission of the owner. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 4:35 p.m., Hector Haro, 32, was arrested on drug and weapons charges after deputies were called because he refused to leave an apartment belonging to another person. He was searched after his sister advised that he carries a firearm on his person. In addition to the gun, deputies found meth and the drug Suboxone, an opioid, as well as a meth pipe. He was charged with two counts of possession and possession of paraphernalia as well as carrying a concealed weapon. Bail was set at $8,500.

WEDNESDAY

At 2:38 p.m., Charlicia Parker, 64, was arrested for DUI 1st drugs among other charges after deputies responded to a car crash at 2nd and Roop streets. She was also charged with possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, failure to yield at a stop sign, no proof of insurance or registration. Bail was set at $4,200.

THURSDAY

At 5:41 a.m., Blaine Sutton, 30, was arrested on a charge of heroin possession after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Taco Bell parking lot. Bail was set at $2,500.