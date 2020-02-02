Law enforcement cracks down on speeders in Nevada
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
Law enforcement agencies across Northern Nevada are joining forces in a crack down on speeders.
The enhanced enforcement efforts will run through Feb. 17.
A spokesman said speeding is one of the most common factors in traffic crashes but that most motorists don’t believe speeding is as dangerous as other behaviors behind the wheel. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Hannah DeGoey said increased speed increases the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.
Crime