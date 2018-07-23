Life sentence handed down in sexual assault case

Isiah Nicholas Poole was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for sexually assaulting a girl on her 15th birthday.

According to prosecutor Melanie Brantingham, Poole was at a party with the girl and others when he forced his way into the bathroom and assaulted her. The prosecutor said the victim fought to prevent the assault but that Poole pinned her arm behind her back, refusing to let her escape the bathroom, pulled her pants down and assaulted her until she screamed loud enough that others at the party came to her rescue.

The victim's father testified she was so traumatized that she told no one what happened for almost a year. He read her statement to the court saying that, "now you will never do this to another girl again."

He said for most of that time, she was feeling that, somehow, it was her fault.

District Judge Todd Russell sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

Poole blamed alcohol and drugs for his past behavior but said he is much different now and has made great changes in his life.

Recommended Stories For You

Brantingham said despite Poole's statements that he has grown and changed significantly in the past couple of years, his involvement with the criminal justice system started when he was 16 and the evidence is that he has "no respect for authority, no respect for the law and no respect for human beings."

"Nobody who does that is a good person," she said referring to the rape.

Russell agreed describing the crime as "horrible," especially on the victim's 15th birthday.

In addition, Russell sentenced Poole to 36-96 months in prison for a separate crime of robbing another man of marijuana at gunpoint.