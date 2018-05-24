Littering report leads to 2 arrests, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 9:21 a.m., Mary Franklin, 28, was arrested on suspicion of using a false ID to try to avoid prosecution, a felony, violating bail bond conditions and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies were called to Albany and King on a report of people in a parked vehicle littering. The paraphernalia consisted of foil stained with what appeared to be marijuana residue. Her total bail was set at $8,000. In addition, a 25-year-old warehouse worker with her was arrested on suspicion of violating conditions of a suspended sentence and held in lieu of $1,000.

• At 1:41 p.m., a 49-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions. He was apprehended at an apartment on East 5th Street and held in lieu of $1,000 bail for allegedly failing to complete a substance abuse evaluation and community service.

• At 5:03 p.m., Neil Jagoda, 57, was arrested after deputies were dispatched to Mills Park on a report of a knife. The arrest report says he allegedly approached a couple with a dog asking if he had to kill the dog. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

• At 9:29 p.m., a 23-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop at College Parkway and Research Way. He was jailed on charges of possession of marijuana in excess of one ounce and on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in a traffic case. Bail was set at $1,955.

Recommended Stories For You

THURSDAY

• At 12:49 a.m., Lee Michael Lawson, 25, of Gardnerville was arrested after a traffic stop at East 9th and Plaza on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in drug court. He was held without bail.