Little girl smelling like marijuana leads to bust, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 2:06 p.m., a 55-year-old was charged with DUI 1st drugs after he was involved in an accident where he rear-ended another vehicle at Carson Street and Hot Springs Drive. According to the arrest report he was taking prescription medication at the time. He was also charged with following too close. Bail was set at $1,075.

WEDNESDAY

At 4:36 p.m., a 25-year-old Mound House man was arrested after a traffic stop for running a stop sign at East Long and Molly streets. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license and a failure to appear warrant. Bail was set at $935.

At 6:15 p.m., Jacob Blandford, 39, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies were dispatched to his residence on Condor because school officials said a little girl who resides there comes to school smelling of marijuana. The arrest report states he allowed them to search the residence. The report states they found a grow in the garage with seven pot plants, two crockpots with a brown substance identified as marijuana butter, a drying rack with pot buds on it and other paraphernalia. The report says there were eight more marijuana plants upstairs along with a drying rack. He was charged with felony possession of a quantity of marijuana, marijuana cultivation, manufacturing marijuana products, possession of pot concentrate and child abuse because there were three children in the home. Total bail was set at $88,500.

THURSDAY

At 1:28 a.m., a 22-year-old man was charged with two counts of battery on a police officer and one of resisting arrest with violence after deputies responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Brown Street. The arrest report states he was uncooperative and attempting to approach the damaged vehicle and when told to stop fought with deputies who used a tazer and pepper spray to subdue him. The report says he continued to fight with deputies at the jail as well. His bail was set at $6,000.