Lovelock inmate admits to trying to kill guard
February 6, 2018
Justin Tyler Mendoza, 22, pleaded guilty this week to charges he attempted to kill a correctional officer at the Lovelock prison where he's serving time.
He was charged with battery by a prisoner with use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder.
He stabbed correctional officer trainee Mason Hill last May using a piece of a plastic ink pen sharpened to a point.
Mendoza was serving a maximum nine-year sentence for battery with a deadly weapon imposed by district court in Elko.
Both of the new convictions are Category B felonies. The attempted murder count could add 20 years to his sentence, the battery by a prisoner count up to 10 years.
