Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigating reports of shots fired in Dayton
July 21, 2018
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Dayton.
At 12:49 a.m., the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of possible shots fired at the shopping center parking lot on Pine Cone Road.
According to a witness, two individuals appeared to be engaged in an argument when the shots were heard. When deputies arrived the individuals had already left the scene, but shell casings were found in the parking lot.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened early this morning or has any information regarding this case are asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (Case Number: 18LY03205) at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Trending In: Crime
- Security guard held for obstruction, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- ‘Montana Joe’s’ escape short-lived, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- New trial ordered in The Wynn suit against businessman
- Medicare scam making rounds in Carson City
- Man arrested after stop on bicycle for no taillight, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says