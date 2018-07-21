Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigating reports of shots fired in Dayton

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Dayton.

At 12:49 a.m., the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of possible shots fired at the shopping center parking lot on Pine Cone Road.

According to a witness, two individuals appeared to be engaged in an argument when the shots were heard. When deputies arrived the individuals had already left the scene, but shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened early this morning or has any information regarding this case are asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (Case Number: 18LY03205) at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.