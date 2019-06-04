Man, 20, held for rolling joint outside Walmart, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
SATURDAY
• At 4:06 p.m., a 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession after a deputy saw him rolling a joint outside of Walmart. Bail was set at $100.
• At 6:33 p.m., Robert Wroth, 23, was arrested after a traffic stop at Southridge and Northgate. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and the lack of a front license plate. Bail was set at $4,050.
SUNDAY
• At 3:06 a.m., a 29-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated ex-boyfriend banging on woman’s door on Airport Road. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a parole condition banning him from consuming alcohol and resisting a peace officer. He was held without bail.
• At 11:17 a.m., a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 2nd offense after a scuffle with his brother. Bail was set at $5,000.
• At 1 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was arrested at an address on Goshutes on suspicion she violated an extended protection order. Bail was set at $3,000.
• At 7:27 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense for assaulting her boyfriend at a residence on Imperial Way. Bail was set at $3,000.