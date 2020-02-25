Man acting strangely ends up arrested on many charges, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 10:48 a.m., Edward Moser, 22, was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a report of a man acting strangely parked on Jeanell Drive. Dispatch confirmed he had two P&P warrants. A pat-down search found two hypodermic needles on his person and more paraphernalia in a backpack including a small tin containing meth. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia and held on the P&P warrants without bail.

SATURDAY

At 11:10 a.m., two people were arrested on drug charges after an off-duty deputy reported suspicious activity by two people working on a vehicle in the Hells Bells/Riparian area. A background check showed neither had a driver’s license and the male was on alternative sentencing. A K-9 brought to the scene alerted on the vehicle and a search revealed prescription pills in the male’s backpack and a needle loaded with meth in the woman’s purse. Brianna Snooks, 18, was charged with felony possession of meth. Bail was set at $2,500. The 27-year-old male was charged with possession of drugs without a prescription and violating pretrial conditions. His bail was set at $5,500.

At 1:26 p.m., a woman was arrested at an apartment on Hot Springs after a third party called dispatch to report a suspected domestic battery. The defendant admitted slapping the victim while they were driving to the residence out of frustration during an argument, according to the arrest report. Bail was set at $3,000.