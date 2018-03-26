Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman with butter knife says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 11:36 a.m., Nicole Leigh Hawkins, 26, was taken into custody at the front counter of the sheriff's office on a warrant on suspicion of two counts of burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card and grand larceny, all felonies. She was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

At 12:56 a.m., Amanda Whedebee, 32, was arrested at the front counter of the sheriff's office on a felony warrant issued by Superior Court in Eldorado County, California for failing to comply with probation conditions. She was held without bail.

At 5:24 p.m., Veronica Martinez, 48, and Kay Underwood 40, were arrested after their van was pulled over when a motorcycle deputy smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from it. A drug dog was brought in and turned up a meth pipe and and a small quantity of the drug, according to the arrest report. Both women were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth. Martinez was also arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia — a pipe. She was held in lieu of $3,500 bail. Underwood was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

At 5:32 p.m., Bobby Ray Cam, 57, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth after a deputy spotted his vehicle parked in a fire zone at North Plaza and Caroline. He also was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license and held in lieu of $2,600 bail.

Recommended Stories For You

SATURDAY

At 2:33 a.m., a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violating conditions of his suspended sentence by drinking alcohol. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop involving another person at Ladera and Stanton. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.

At 6:33 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson man was arrested and held in lieu of $1,765 bail after deputies responded to Silver Oak Drive and Carson Street on a report of a vehicle crash. According to the arrest report, the subject told deputies his vehicle malfunctioned causing him to drive onto a sidewalk and crash into a fence. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI-first/alcohol, crossing the center line, driving on a sidewalk and having no proof of insurance.

At 4:41 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson man was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant at Highway 50 East and North Lompa. Bail was set at $1,040.

At 5:18 p.m., a 46-year-old woman was arrested after deputies were called to a residence at East Washington and North Walsh Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute. A background check revealed the woman had an outstanding warrant with a bail set at $1,000.

At 7:37 p.m., two men, one 18 and one 22, were arrested at an address on Hillview Drive on warrants on suspicion of violation of bail conditions. Each was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

At 11:57 p.m., a 31-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of battery after deputies were called to Jimmy G's Bar on Carson Street for a report of a fight outside. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

SUNDAY

At 12:22 a.m., a 23-year-old Mound House man was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of DUI-first after a traffic stop at North Lompa and East Highwa 50. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 4:46 a.m., Carrette Ciara Simpson, 40, was arrested after security at Casino Fandango called to report finding a baggie containing white powder on the caisno floor. A search of her purse revealed another baggic containing what the arrest report identified as cocaine. Deputies also found several prescription pills in her purse. She faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance — both felonies — and a gross misdemeanor charge of possessing drugs without a prescription. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 5:53 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions at Highway 50 and Airport Road. She was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

At 7:47 p.m., a 52-year-old construction worker was arrested after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Airport Road. He was arrested on suspicion of an expired registration, no certificate in the vehicle, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license as well as a failure to comply warrant issued by Storey County. Total bail was set at $1,490.

MONDAY

At 12:43 a.m., a 36-year-old man was arrested at the Carson Nugget on a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court. The warrant specified $3,000 bail.

At 1:37 a.m., a 64-year-old man was arrested at Carson Tahoe Health on suspicion of violating bail conditions by drinking alcohol. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2:26 a.m., Shayna Kelley, 33, and Rodney Yager, 39, of Bremerton, Washington, were arrested after a traffic stop at East 6th Street and Fall. Dispatch informed the officer the vehicle's registration was suspended. After a search of the vehicle, Kelley and Yager were both arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic device. Her bail was set at $4,500. Yager was additionally arrested on suspicion of no valid license, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended registration. His bail totaled $5,250.

At 2:56 a.m., Rusty Beseau, 50, was arrested on suspicion of two felonies after deputies were called to an address in the 1100 block of Tamarisk Street. When the deputy called for him to come out of the house, the arrest report said he, instead, left by the back door and tried to climb a fence and leave the yard. The female victim told deputies she was beaten and stabbed in the chest with a butter knife. He was arrested on suspicion felony battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, misdemeanor domestic battery 2nd and resisting an officer. His total bail was set at $40,300.