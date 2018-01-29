Man arrested after failing to register as a sex offender says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

FRIDAY

At 11:46 a.m., Tobias Stewart, 39, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 400 block of S. Stewart Street. No bail was set.

SATURDAY

At 12:28 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, alcohol consumption in public, littering and license suspended after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire near Kings Canyon Road. The woman said she was going for a hike in Kings Canyon, despite wearing ballet flats. Bail was set at $2,150.

At 12:31 a.m., a 22-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of battery after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Street Jimmy G's Cigar Bar. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 5:20 a.m., a 31-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop Street and Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $500.

At 7:21 a.m., Hugo Ramirez, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony obtaining/possessing a credit card without consent, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop on a subject with a warrant near the 200 block of William Street. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 9:43 a.m., an 18-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a drug without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than one ounce after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop for two suspicious subjects near California and Colorado streets. Bail was set at $3,600.

At 1:17 p.m., an 18-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2700 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

At 12:22 a.m., Richard Frey, 47, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to register as a sex offender after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the William Street Gold Dust West. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 3:08 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and violation of a suspended sentence near the 2700 block of Concord Drive. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 4:27 p.m., a 51-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of battery on a protected person, battery, resisting a public officer and trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted person at the Carson Street Warren Inn. The woman fought with deputies and injured a civilian while being taken to the patrol vehicle, she also kicked deputies several times. Bail was set at $2,950.

At 9:09 p.m., Fidel Fuentes, 35, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony parole/probation violation, felony Clark County warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Nye Lane. Bail was set at $3,500.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.