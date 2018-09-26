Man held for leaving scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle, sheriff says

The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 9:34 a.m., a 58-year-old retiree was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a male juvenile hit by a vehicle that then left the scene on Nye Lane. The victim was taken to Carson Tahoe Hospital for treatment. The arrest report says that a review of video camera footage identified the vehicle. The driver said he was not aware that he had hit the victim who was awaiting a school bus and sitting on the curb. The man was charged with hit and run as well as no proof of insurance on the truck. Bail was set at $1,100.

At 1:14 p.m., an 18-year-old Tesla employee was charged with DUI-first offense after deputies were called to the Super 8 Motel on South Carson Street for a report of subjects refusing to leave. On arrival, deputies were told they were sitting in their car in the parking lot. The arrest report says he admitted to smoking marijuana. Bail was set at $1,000. His passenger, also 18, was booked on a warrant contempt of court and held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

At 2:30 p.m., a 24-year-old Sun Valley woman was jailed on a warrant charging failure to appear on charges she violated bail conditions. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 11:59 p.m., a 57-year-old man was charged with DUI 1st after deputies responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at the intersection of Winnie Lane and Lone Mountain. The witness said a black Jeep was parked on the sidewalk at the intersection with the rear of the vehicle partially blocking the roadway. The arrest report says the driver, still seated in the vehicle, admitted to drinking but said it wasn't a problem because he wasn't driving. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Recommended Stories For You

WEDNESDAY

At 1:48 a.m., a 54-year-old Carson man was charged with no valid drivers' license and held on a contempt of court warrant after a traffic stop at I-580 and Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $415.