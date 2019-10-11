Man arrested after sleeping on sidewalk, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 6:23 p.m., an 18-year-old machine operator was arrested on a contempt of court warrant after deputies saw him driving at high speed through the parking lot at Harbor Freight Tools. Bail was set at $227.

At 6:56 p.m., a 58-year-old was arrested on North Curry Street for violating suspended sentence conditions by consuming alcohol. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:40 p.m., Sergio Aquino-Almanza, 24, was arrested on a felony charge for violating parole conditions after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute outside Jimmy G’s bar on Carson Street. He was held without bail.

WEDNESDAY

At 11:40 a.m., a 43-year-old man was arrested on charges of making threats to a Pioneer High student by trying to pick a fight with him. The arrest report states deputies earlier investigated a report that he followed a 15-year-old female student repeatedly asking if she was scared of him. She ignored him. He was also charged with two counts of violating probation conditions. Bail was set at $8,500.

THURSDAY

At 11:48 p.m., a 28-year-old man was arrested after deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on Carson Street for a report of an intoxicated man sleeping on the sidewalk outside. He was charged with disorderly conduct and held on an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $377.