Man arrested after stop on bicycle for no taillight, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 2:17 a.m., a 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after he was stopped at Nye Lane and Imperial Way for reckless driving. Deputies stopped him after receiving reports he was speeding, doing burnouts and sliding the pickup truck around turns. Bail was set at $1,500.

• At 6:41 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense for allegedly punching her boyfriend during an argument. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 7:20 a.m., a 66-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were dispatched to 152 Empire Lane. The victim in the case was his son. Bail was set at $3,000.

SATURDAY

• At 4:33 a.m., a 19-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor counts including underage gaming and loitering where alcohol is being served as well as violating bail conditions after deputies spotted him in Woody's Casino, Bail was set at $3,612.

• At 5:05 p.m., a 34-year-old man was taken into custody at Telegraph and Plaza on a warrant on suspicion of domestic battery 2nd offense. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

• At 5:21 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions after deputies were called to her home on Sean Drive because her father reported she was hallucinating from taking meth earlier in the day. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 7:26 p.m., Alexander Reed Clark, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after his vehicle was stopped when the deputy saw him using a cell phone without a hands-free device. The driver at first failed to stop, driving around the Nugget Casino parking lot before stopping on Robinson Street. He was also arrested on suspicion of having an open container in the vehicle, illegal use of a cell phone and no proof of insurance. Total bail was set at $20,750.

• At 11:23 p.m., a 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to a report of a fight between a father and son in the 1300 block of Monte Rosa. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

• At 11:53 p.m., a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were called to an apartment in the 3300 block of South Carson Street. The altercation began over a loud video game. He's accused of shoving her after she turned off the power breaker to silence the video game. Bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

• At 6:32 p.m., Maribella Soto, 57, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after deputies investigated what first appeared to be an accident at William Street and Saliman Road. According to the arrest report, a preliminary breath sample registered 0.275, more than three times the legal limit. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 11:57 p.m., a 31-year-old was arrested at North Fall and East Adams on suspicion of jaywalking. A background check found a warrant issues last week for failure to appear for a traffic citation with a cash bail of $740.

MONDAY

• At 12:52 a.m., Sean Gabriel, 47, was arrested after his bicycle was stopped at East Long and Russell Way for not having a taillight. Dispatch reported he had two outstanding failure to appear warrants. The arrest report says a search of his person revealed what appeared to be a small amount of meth. Total bail was set at $4,319.

• At 3:54 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested after deputies spotted her SUV in Mills Park after hours. She was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor camping in the park but ordered held without bail on a P&P violation for possession of a weapon — a knife — in violation of her release conditions.