Man arrested after trying to evade deputies says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 6:10 a.m., a 62-year-old Carson man was jailed after a traffic stop on Carmine for an expired registration. He was also charged with no proof of insurance and no valid driver’s license as well as a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,750.

At 1:33 p.m., a 38-year-old was arrested after a woman called dispatch to say her husband threatened to kill her. Deputies reported the woman had scratches on her face and a small cut on her lip in addition to bruises on her wrist. Both the male and female denied the argument became physical but he was charged with domestic battery-first offense as well as violating alternative sentencing conditions. His bail was set at $4,000.

At 2:11 p.m., Jesse Rumminger, 34, was arrested in the area of Pratt avenue after a chase in which he allegedly evaded deputies for several minutes, then fought with them as they tried to take him into custody. Deputies tried to arrest him on two outstanding warrants. But the arrest report says that after he fought with them and tried repeatedly to escape arrest, he was charged with eluding, resisting, possession of heroin and paraphernalia, a failure to appear warrant and violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $7,800.

At 8:30 p.m., a 44-year-old woman was arrested after a traffic stop at Roop and Beverly for speeding. She also was charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail was set at $785.