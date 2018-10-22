Man arrested after waving a gun, threatening people says Carson City Sheriff’s Office.=

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 6:48 a.m., a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense for allegedly throwing a 12-pack of soda at his son and dragging the victim out of bed. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating probation conditions by being under the influence of alcohol. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 8:30 a.m., Prison officials delivered Kelsey Halverson, 22, to the jail after she completed her prison time. She faces a Carson City warrant on suspicion of possession of controlled substances for purpose of sale and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $10,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:27 a.m., a 27-year-old California man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense after deputies responded to the Motel 6 on South Carson Street for a report of an intoxicated driver. Witnesses said they saw him driving the vehicle. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 12:50 a.m., a 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a contempt warrant issued by drug court and ordered held without bail.

At 8:29 a.m., a 19-year-old Fernley woman was arrested at Carson Tahoe Regional Health Center after deputies responded to a report of a patient with an accidental gunshot wound in the leg. She was arrested on suspicion of two warrants for failure to appear in traffic cases issued in Lyon and Storey counties. Bail was set at a total of $920.

SUNDAY

At 1:30 p.m., a couple was arrested at a motel on south Carson Street after deputies were called to the Nugget Motel on a report of people removing property form a room. Deputies were told where the two were headed. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a temporary protective order by being in her company. She was arrested on suspicion of obstructing after refusing to say where he was. His bail was set at $3,000. Hers was set at $300.

At 6:03 p.m., an 18-year-old transient was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after deputies were called to the 2100 block of East Long Street for a report of a suspicious subject. Bail was set at $250.

At 6:07 p.m., a 39-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to the Jackpot Crossing Casino on Edmonds for a report of a suspicious subject. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing for refusing to give the deputy his correct name and held in lieu of $300 bail.

At 11:39 p.m., Umberto Garcia, 31, was arrested after deputies responded to the area of Woody's Casino on a report of a man waving a gun and threatening people. He left the scene but was later found by a deputy who said the gun was actually a BB gun. Garcia was arrested on a parole and probation hold and held without bail.

MONDAY

At 2:03 a.m., Aileen Aiello, 57, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession after she was stopped for jaywalking down the middle of North Fall Street. While she was talking to the deputy, the arrest report says a baggie containing meth fell out of her front pocket. She was also arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia and jaywalking. Bail was set at $3,525.

At 5:16 a.m., a 29-year-old was arrested at the Comstock Casino after employees reported several people at the location who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was arrested after a background check turned up a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear to pay fines and restitution ordered by the court. In addition, he was arrested on suspicion of obstructing for giving the deputy a false name. During the arrest, a meth pipe was found on his person. Bail was set at $2,280.