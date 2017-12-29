Man arrested for felony possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 1:15 a.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Railroad Drive and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $227.

At 8:16 a.m., a 26-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of domestic order after deputies attempted to serve the order near the 1200 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:53 p.m., Brian Guardias, 45, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, drawing a weapon in a threatening manner and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a man waving a knife at the Carson Street Max Casino. Bail was set at $4,150.

At 7:50 p.m., a 49-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to yield after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fall and John Street. Bail was set at $1,040.

At 8:57 p.m., a 57-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and obstructing a police officer near the 3200 block of Champion Drive. Bail was set at $3,300.

At 11:35 p.m., Jason Vancelette, 41, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and stalking after deputies responded to reports of a residential burglary near Century Circle. Bail was set at $2,750.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.