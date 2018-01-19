Man arrested for possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 19, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 11:34 a.m., Jared Lanthier, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of drugs found at the Carson Street Casino Fandango. Bail was set at $2,500.
